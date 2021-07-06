BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
Advertisement