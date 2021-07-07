Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda says he has resigned from Union Council of Ministers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:14 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
