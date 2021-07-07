Resignations of ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Harsh Vardhan accepted by President: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
