Left Menu

Resignations of ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Harsh Vardhan accepted by President: Official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:39 IST
Resignations of ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Harsh Vardhan accepted by President: Official.
  • Country:
  • India

Resignations of ministers D V Sadananda Gowda, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Harsh Vardhan accepted by President: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021