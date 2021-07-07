Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur in Bihar, administered oath as Union Cabinet Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:21 IST
