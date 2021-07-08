How to write a final thesis paper?

Writing a master's thesis paper is a logical process of completing a master's degree. Like any standardized process, it has a number of requirements. All of them are generally stated in the methodological recommendations for writing master's theses of a particular university. However, there are also general rules for writing a master's thesis as scientific research. As a student, I struggled a lot with finalizing my thesis report. Therefore, I contacted qualified writers who helped me to write my paper for me.

The master's thesis is fundamental scientific research. It requires the presence of some scientific results that develop and complement the scientific problem on which the research is being conducted. Such scientific results can be an extension of the classification, a proposal for a definition, a justification of the criteria for evaluating something, etc.

The essence of the master's thesis is the formulation of problems, their analysis, comprehensive in-depth study, but at the same time, the solution of the problem is already a matter of the candidate's work.

The master's thesis implementation plan includes the following important stages:

Identification of the scope and the relevance of the Thesis. If a person goes to the master's program to engage in scientific activity, then the sphere of interest has already been determined. But it is necessary to clarify and narrow down the range of issues, the solution of which would be interesting for the master. The analysis of scientific knowledge in a certain field requires constant monitoring of scientific literature, periodicals, and discoveries made in this field, so the narrower the main problem of the Thesis is, the easier it is to have all the data related to the research's main topic.

Description of the topic of the master's thesis. Analyzing the information concerning the range of interests of a scientist, it is easy to find many specific problems and gaps in scientific knowledge that need to be filled. One of these problems can form the topic of a master's thesis. Clarification of the topic is necessary because, for admission to the presentation, the student must have at least three publications on the research topic. If publications or speeches at scientific conferences are of a fragmented nature, they may not be accepted by the scientific supervisor or the chairman of the SAC at the presentation of the Thesis project. To avoid unnecessary misunderstandings, it is needed to clearly focus on a specific narrow research problem.

Formation of a specific structure of the Thesis project. The structure of the master's thesis depends on the direction of research and the chosen topic. If we are talking about the analysis of existing theories, methods, and mechanisms in a particular field, their criticism, and the expansion of scientific knowledge by proposing some innovations, then the structure of the dissertation may contain proof of the relevance of the issue under study, literature analysis, criticism of existing theories and the proposal of an expanded scientific understanding of the problem. Then the scientific results can be the clarification of the definition, the expansion of the classification, the development of a methodology, etc. If the subject of the dissertation is an experiment to prove a scientific hypothesis, then the structure of the dissertation includes the justification of relevance, the formulation of the problem, the formulation of the hypothesis, the conduct of the experiment, and the analysis of its results. In this case, the scientific results can be the justification of something (the behavior of fish in muddy water, the reaction of neurons to ice, etc. the proof of the hypothesis and the expansion of scientific knowledge in terms of ... (explanations of the behavior of fish, financial management, etc.).

Writing a master's thesis paper. The master's thesis plan contains a table of contents, an introduction, the main part (3-4 chapters), a conclusion, a list of references, a list of the author's own publications. In the main part, it is necessary to justify the relevance of the research topic, describe the degree of study of the problem, highlight the scientific results obtained and justify their novelty and significance for science. It is necessary to constantly be in contact with the supervisor, and coordinate with him the slightest changes in the structure of the dissertation and the conclusions you have made. Perhaps the vision of the supervisor, who, by the way, is much more deeply familiar with the problems you are studying, differs from your author's vision, which may lead to unnecessary problems. For example, if the formulation of the hypothesis is initially incorrect, then conducting an experiment will just show it. It turns out that you will lose a lot of time to prove an obviously incorrect hypothesis, which your supervisor can point out to you at the very beginning of the study.

Approbation of the results of the study. Participation in scientific conferences and publication of the results of your research in scientific journals will help to identify inconsistencies in the theory you have built and prompt the study of related issues that may help to find a solution to the problem by analyzing it from the other side.

Layout and design of a thesis paper. The main requirements for the design of the dissertation should be announced in the methodological documents of the university. Since the master's thesis is presented at the university, it is also regulated with the help of internal documents.

We hope that the article has served you to answer the question of how to write a master's thesis paper, which will help you competently conduct scientific research and successfully complete your master's degree.

