Left Menu

Delhi riots: SC rejects plea of Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan against summons issued by Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:56 IST
Delhi riots: SC rejects plea of Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan against summons issued by Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi riots: SC rejects plea of Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan against summons issued by Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021