India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of new National Education Policy: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of new National Education Policy: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Education Policy: Union
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- India
Advertisement