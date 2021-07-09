Mondocattolico_ OnePeterFive.com

In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has made travel impossible and many of us have had to stay at home, close to our immediate family, but united with the rest of the world through prayer. Sadly, many of us did not make it, and their souls were received by God, amidst the hope and suffering of those who remained in this world, among mortals. Each person is part of a plan written by one who observes us from above, each of us must have faith and hope, continuing to pray is perhaps what has ensured that we do not lose our way to the light of Christ. Soon the world will be passable again, we will be able to reunite with our loved ones and return to visit the places where the Saints laid the foundations of Christianity.

ROME AND THE POPE

Among these places is certainly Rome, the Italian capital, the centre of Europe and the heart of the Catholic religion. Within the city is the Papal States, home to our good and visionary Pope Francis.

Our Pope was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires on 17 December 1936 and is, since 13 March 2013, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church and Bishop of Rome, sovereign of the Vatican City State, he belongs to the clerics regular of the Society of Jesus and is the first pontiff from this religious order. Argentinean with Italian origins, his parents came from Genoa, he is the first pope to come from the American continent, despite being a world citizen at heart.

VISITING THE VATICAN CITY STATE

To get an idea of the size of the Vatican, it is the smallest state in Europe. It occupies just 0.44 square km and less than 1,000 people live within its walls, including Pope Francis, who lives in a palace surrounded by gardens that can be visited by prior arrangement. The independence of the Holy See from Italy was sanctioned on 11 February 1929 by the Lateran Pacts.

Monuments and museums

The Vatican Museums

Definitely, the first stop in the Vatican is the Vatican Museums. Thousands of tourists from all over the world visit this place, you can find works accumulated by the Popes over the centuries. Entering the Vatican Museums you can walk through the entire history of mankind through many museums, from the one dedicated to the Ancient Egyptians to those closer to the present day.

The origins of these museums date back to 1503 when Pope Julius II donated his private collection. From then on, the pope's family and other pontiffs increased the museums' collection to one of the largest in the world.

Surely you know that here you can also admire the Sistine Chapel, an incredible and exciting spectacle. If you're visiting the Vatican area for the first time, you can't miss this place. Michelangelo's frescoes are some of the most beautiful in the history of art; among them, you can admire the Creation of Adam, the most famous in the Sistine Chapel and one of the most important masterpieces in history, or the Last Judgement, another masterpiece by Michelangelo that has captivated tourists and locals alike for centuries.

The Sistine Chapel is an important place for the Catholic Religion as it is the place where new Popes are elected, the conclave being held here. The cardinals are locked inside the chapel until the end of the voting, whether black smoke or white smoke.

For about 30 years the Chapel has been restored to its original splendour, its restoration took about 14 years and was completed in 1994.

Peter and the square

Furthermore, you have to see St. Peter's Square, all the tourists who come to Rome pass through here, Bernini's colonnade welcomes them like two great arms and takes them to the centre of Christianity. In fact, the grandeur of this square encloses the beating heart of the Vatican State. The dimensions of the square are spectacular, 320 metres long and 240 metres wide. During important liturgical events, St Peter's Square has come to welcome more than 300,000 people. The square was built by order of Pope Alexander VII between 1656 and 1667, based on a design by Bernini. At the top of the columns are 140 statues of saints, made in 1670 by Bernini's disciples. In the centre of the square is an obelisk and two fountains, one designed by Bernini and the other by Maderno. The obelisk is 25 metres high and was brought to Rome from Egypt in 1586. Arriving here you can walk through the square and see for yourself St Peter's Basilica, the place where everyone waits for the new Pope when there are elections and where the faithful listen to him speak. The works and frescoes found in this basilica are true art, for example, here you can see one of Michelangelo's best masterpieces, if not the best, called The Pietà. Among the works of art preserved inside are Bernini's "Baldacchino", and the bronze statue of St. Peter that has its right foot consumed by the kisses of the faithful. Its construction began in 1506 and ended in 1626, and it was consecrated on 18 November of the latter year. Various architects participated in its construction, including Bramante, Michelangelo and Carlo Maderno. It is named after the first pope in history, St Peter, whose body lies in the basilica.

The square marks the boundary between the Vatican City and the Italian State. On one side you have St Peter's Basilica, on the other side, you have Italy with Via Della Conciliazione, the road that leads to the Tiber and Castel Sant'Angelo, another must-see monument in Rome.

One of the most beautiful views in Rome, if not the best, is from St Peter's Dome. It was designed by Michelangelo and was executed by Giacomo Della Porta and, in 1914, by Carlo Maderno. The dome of St Peter's Basilica inspired later designs, such as St Paul's Cathedral in London or the Capitol in Washington. The entrance to the dome is separate from the entrance to the Basilica and you can climb up thanks to 231 steps that take you up to the top of St Peter's Basilica for a unique view of St Peter's Square, Via Della Conciliazione and the rooftops of the city.

Hoping that the vaccines will arrive soon for everyone, we join in the Pope's prayers that everything will be resolved as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Eternal City awaits you.

