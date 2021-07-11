Niti Aayog VC Kumar says if govt needs to borrow more money for capex, it could go ahead because that will attract more pvt investments.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Niti Aayog VC Kumar says if govt needs to borrow more money for capex, it could go ahead because that will attract more pvt investments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- govt
- Niti Aayog VC Kumar
Advertisement