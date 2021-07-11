India far better prepared to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave; states have learnt their lessons in dealing with pandemic: Niti Aayog VC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
India far better prepared to tackle possible 3rd COVID wave; states have learnt their lessons in dealing with pandemic: Niti Aayog VC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niti Aayog VC
- 3rd COVID
- India
Advertisement