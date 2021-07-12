Flipkart gets USD 3.6 billion funding from GIC, CPP Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Walmart, others.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Flipkart gets USD 3.6 billion funding from GIC, CPP Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Walmart, others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Walmart
- Vision Fund 2
- GIC
- CPP Investments
- SoftBank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Walmart launches low-priced private label analog insulin
Walmart helps MSMEs get medical support to navigate COVID-19
Walmart launches Vriddhi to help MSMEs with COVID-19 support
Walmart launches Vriddhi Cares to help MSMEs with COVID-19 support
Walmart de Mexico to allow older grocery packers back in stores