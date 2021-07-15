What’s Better? Joint Term Insurance Plan or Two Separate Term Plans- All You Need To Know

Every individual, especially those who are earning solely to provide for their family, will want to plan and take necessary precautions to safeguard their family from emergencies, death of the breadwinner in the family and future debt or liabilities.

In tumultuous times like the current ones, which is an exact example of the unpredictable threat to you and your family, a term insurance policy acts as the much-needed safety net that can benefit you and secure your family in such times. Therefore, it is important to understand the benefits of an insurance policy like life insurance, where you not only start saving towards the future but also keep a lump sum ready for your family to access in your absence.

What Is A Joint Term Insurance Policy All About?

As the name suggests, a joint life term policy simply offers to cover you and your significant half in the same plan. In these types of policies, both the partners are covered under the same policy and pay a premium that is combined. From the beginning, the policy tenure is fixed, and a premium is paid throughout this period. In addition, if either of the partners passes away during the policy term, then the other surviving partner gets the term insurance benefits.

There are many variants in these kinds of term plans, but the best term insurance should ideally offer the sum assured as a lump sum to the surviving partner with a smooth and hassle-free claim process.

In some cases, the policy could still continue with a waiver of premium or even without it and termination of the policy would be based on the policy period ending or the surviving partner passing away, whichever happens, earlier.

Which Type Of A Plan Is Better- Joint Term Insurance Or Two Separate Insurance Policies?

Before coming to this decision, it is important that you first analyse your family's requirements and consider all aspects of both joint policy and separate term insurance policies. Then, let us run a quick comparison to help you understand the features and benefits in both these choices:

Cover

A joint term plan covers both in one policy while two single term insurance plans will cover them separately, one policy for each partner.

Sum Assured

In a joint policy, this decision depends on the annual income of the policyholder and both partners are covered with a sum assured based on the same terms. However, if you have two separate policies, then the sum assured will be different for both partners, provided they have different salaries, which gives way to customisation.

Death

In the case of the joint policy, the surviving partner gets the lump sum benefit if the policyholder dies, but that could also mean that the surviving partner is now uninsured. However, if you have two separate policies, the surviving partner gets the sum assured as a lump sum payment, but they would also remain insured, which would be an ideal cover for them in the later stage of life.

In an unfortunate event where both partners die, the joint insurance policy will offer a single payout to the legal heir while the two separate policies will offer two sum assured amounts as payout to the legal heir.

Suitable

If one of the partners is a homemaker and earns little to no income, then a joint insurance policy would be ideal. However, if both the partners are working and earn more or less the same, then it could be in their best interest to opt for separate policies.

You do not have to worry about the expense when it comes to buying the best term insurance plan as they are one of the most cost-effective and affordable life insurance plans. Besides, the premiums you pay towards a term insurance policy are eligible for tax deductions according to section 80C, and as long as your annual premium amount does not exceed 10% of the total sum assured, you can claim this deduction every year, up to Rs. 1,50,000.

Another incentive is the death benefit that your beneficiaries receive, which is generally tax-free. The life insurance proceeds aren't included in the gross income, and hence there is no need to report them during tax filing either.

All in all, the best term insurance policies are not only be affordable with their premium but also suffice for your family's needs in your absence. The key to creating a sound financial plan is to start early, as an early start equals better benefits in the long run for you and your family.

