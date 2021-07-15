Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tests positive for COVID-19 in England, two others from contingent also isolated.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tests positive for COVID-19 in England, two others from contingent also isolated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- England
- Dayanand Garani
Advertisement