SC takes note of delay in the release of prisoners despite bail, says would implement a scheme for safe digital transmission of records to jails.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
SC takes note of delay in the release of prisoners despite bail, says would implement a scheme for safe digital transmission of records to jails.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement