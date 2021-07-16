80% new Covid cases last week, 84% deaths in these states: PM at meeting with CMs of AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:19 IST
