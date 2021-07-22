From choosing between tons of colors to sizes, picking up the right outfit for toddlers isn't easy, especially for new parents. However, despite all of that time and effort, sometimes your kids just don't want to wear the clothes that you pick. Read on to know how to handle a toddler's rejection of clothes.

Choose More Comfortable Clothing

Kids have sensitive skin, so it's a good idea to go for softer fabrics like fleece and linen. If your kids reject clothes, try refreshing their wardrobe to see if anything changes. For example, go for cute toddler shorts that are made from organic cotton or clothes with loose collars.

Switching to organic maximizes your kids' comfort and ensures that they are comfy and itch-free. As the material is free from chemicals, your kids are less likely to develop skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and skin allergies.

Let Them Choose

It is normal behavior for a toddler to demonstrate some kind of assertiveness and their opinion on certain clothes. After all, this is an act of individualization and developing their own sense of self.

The trick here is to let them choose whatever they want to wear. Indeed, your little cheeky chaps may pick random toddler boy shorts or t-shirts that might be inappropriate to wear or too old for them. But, this helps develop a sense of individuality, thus boosting their confidence.

Even if you don't like your kid's choices, try not to say anything because their options are part of the learning process in order to find out which clothing is the best for them. No worries, your toddler will learn quickly that shorts are comfortable but they might not be warm enough on cold days. Additionally, you can also pack some extra toddler clothing for specific weather in your bag. For example, a jacket or a sweater keeps their head and ears warm in the cold, while a colorful t- shirt is ideal for your kids' hot summer days.

Make Getting Dressed Fun

Having fun while getting dressed is an excellent way to help your toddler understand and respect the clothes you choose for them. Plus, because little kids love games and fun activities, so why not challenge your toddler to a race to see who can get dressed first?

Another activity you can do is start dressing up a teddy bear in a funny way with your toddler clothing. We are sure this will get your toddler giggling and wanting to fix the situation by dressing themselves in the right way.

If your toddler is still resistant to putting the clothes on, you can shake things up a little bit by making those clothes talk to them about how much they want to be worn that day.

Involve Your Toddler in Shopping

Your toddler likely wants to wear more of what they pick for themselves. So, if you can, try to bring your little one with you every time you go out and shop for toddler clothes . In case you prefer online shopping, then simply ask them which colors or styles they like.

Create Distraction

Get your toddler busy doing something else like playing with a favorite toy or anything that will hold their attention for a few minutes. While your little one is occupied, quickly change their pajamas with a suitable outfit for the day. Sometimes, they don't even notice the differences and just go on with it.

Is This a Sensory Problem?

Your toddler's rejection of clothing is not caused by the fact that those clothes are ugly. Maybe your kid just feels uncomfortable when wearing them. Actually, it is quite common for kids to find out that some toddler clothing has weird textures or there is something bothering them. In fact, some kids really hate tags, so their parents have to cut them off on most of their clothes. If this is the case, you can also alternate it by buying clothes that have printed labels instead of dangling tags.

Also, you should look at which clothes are being rejected to find out if they have anything in common. If there is a similarity, then try buying those types of clothes and see if anything changes in your kids' behavior. In addition, another method you should try is switching to a more gentle laundry detergent to avoid sensory issues.

Allow Some "Naked-time"

In case your toddler just doesn't want to wear clothes at all. Then, having a specific time for your little one to roam around the house in their birthday suit is a great way to set the limits. We suggest keeping naked-time around 1 hour as a reward for nicely wearing clothes for the rest of the day. Also, you need to make sure your toddler understands that you only allow this to happen if they listen to you and put their clothes back on when naked time is over.

On top of that, making playdates right before or after naked time will help to demonstrate the difference between private time and public time for your toddler. Eventually, your toddler will start making their own boundaries in their mind and ditch the old habit.

Be patient and repeat these methods is probably the best way to get the message across. We hope our guide can help you handle your toddler's rejection of clothes in no time. Also, if you have any questions about this topic, feel free to let us know in the comments!

