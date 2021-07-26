Best Ways to Keep Bitcoin Safe

With a steadily increasing value, Bitcoin is attracting more criminals that want to reap where they haven't sown. Today, Bitcoin wallets and crypto exchanges are experiencing growing cyber-attacks. For this reason, more people want to know how they can keep their Bitcoins safer.

Although most business owners don't feel pressured to upgrade their payment systems, it's wise to monitor how people use this virtual currency. Businesses that sell digital services and products or companies with significant internet presence should learn how this virtual currency works.

Essentially, Bitcoin is most likely here to stay. While countries like China have banned Bitcoin usage, others are relaxed about this virtual currency. Several prominent organizations are also accepting Bitcoin payments for services and products. However, Bitcoin's value fluctuations have prompted other companies to quit supporting this cryptocurrency.

Nevertheless, many companies continue to support and accept Bitcoin. The number of people using platforms like the Bitcoin Era to purchase and sell Bitcoin is also increasing. Also called crypto exchanges, these platforms allow people to exchange fiat money for Bitcoin. Merchants can also use these platforms to cash their Bitcoins.

The primary reason for accepting Bitcoin is that its fees are lower than the 2% or 3% that most credit card processors charge. Also, Bitcoin users don't leave their data behind when paying with this virtual currency. Thus, Bitcoin prevents identity theft.

Ways to Secure Your Bitcoin

Apart from the financial benefits of using Bitcoin, this cryptocurrency has several elements that keep it secure from theft. Essentially, cryptography controls Bitcoin's creation and transfer. Bitcoin's underlying protocols are robust. This digital currency uses a public distributed ledger called the blockchain. This ledger provides a record of every transaction, and nobody can tamper with it. So far, blockchain has now failed, even once.

Nevertheless, attackers have exploited vulnerabilities in Bitcoin wallets and crypto exchanges. A Bitcoin wallet is a software that people use to store this digital money in smartphones and computers. The government does not regulate Bitcoin exchanges. Also, most cryptocurrencies do not provide sufficient security and insurance. Thus, experts recommend avoiding storing large amounts of Bitcoin in crypto exchanges.

In the past, some crypto exchanges have shut down due to alleged hacking and loss of Bitcoins. What's more, cybercriminals use viruses to steal tokens from Bitcoin wallets. And this trend continues with more crypto exchanges and digital wallets losing a lot of money through hacking. Crypto-mining malware has also emerged as a new threat to Bitcoin wallets and crypto exchanges.

Nevertheless, crypto wallets remain the best places to store Bitcoin safely. To keep the wallet software virus-free, users should install it on a live CD or bootable USB. That way, Bitcoin users can prevent caching and keep their wallet keys or logs secure.

Ideally, a Bitcoin user should treat a software wallet like a physical one. Also, a Bitcoin user should have two wallets. One software wallet should store a small Bitcoin amount on a mobile phone or computer for daily use. The other wallet should hold a more significant Bitcoin amount and should always be offline. That way, a user can safeguard Bitcoins from online malware or viruses that try to intercept passwords for accessing the wallet or gathering unencrypted data in the RAM of the storage device.

Final Thoughts

Nobody has hacked blockchain or the technology behind Bitcoin so far. However, criminals have exploited crypto exchanges and digital wallets' vulnerabilities. Therefore, Bitcoin users should regularly exercise precautions and back up their digital wallets to protect their tokens against theft, human error, and computer failure. Also, Bitcoin users should avoid storing large amounts of Bitcoins in online wallets.

