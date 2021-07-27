Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) enters quarterfinals of Olympic Games, defeating Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
