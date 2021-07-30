5 Websites for Improving Lawyer Productivity

How can lawyers increase productivity? Well, in fact, there are several productive ways and tools to do that, and one of them is through law websites. It's noteworthy that the internet has made the research and learning process quite easy. And thanks to this, there are now several websites that have been designed specifically to improve your knowledge as a lawyer. So, today in this article, we will highlight the 5 best websites for improving lawyer productivity.

The five best law websites that we are going to review includes:

Case Text

Lawrina

Court Listener

Find Law

Supreme Court

The best thing about all these legal law websites is that they provide you with low-cost or free online legal resources, which are beneficial in improving your knowledge and productivity.

With that said, let's now dive into our list of law websites.

Top 5 legal websites for lawyers

1. CaseText

If you're a lawyer or law student looking for an ideal website that will help with your legal research and writing, this site CaseText is for you. This site is fitted with advanced machine learning technology that will offer you better tools to complete your legal research. With this technology at your disposal, you can conduct parallel research (search results based on matching concepts). Similarly, you will have full legal data coverage, and this site will help you create stronger arguments and drafts briefs.

However, this legal website charges some monthly subscription fees. But the good thing is that they offer full coverage of all 50-states federal rules, regulations, statutes, and cases. Furthermore, by signing up with them, you're given 14 days free trial that will allow you to access and see if it's worth your subscription.

Finally, the site is "highly rated legal research software and will offer best results, using advanced technology, for the best price." So, you can try it out and see for yourself!

2. Lawrina

Lawrina.com Is another multipurpose legal law website that will help improves attorney productivity and knowledge. This site is among the trusted leading sources "for useful legal content and helpful productivity tools for lawyers," so they say. But is this true?

Well, yes, it is. A lot of legal practitioners have switched to using this site due to its in-depth information database. They provide all legal information regarding Federal Register, Federal Regulations (CFR), and US Codes. This site also uses modern technology and forms to make the legal research process easy and productive. Using this site is quite easy thanks to their accurate and advanced search tools that will help your quickly explore the site.

Their contents are relatively easy to understand. To easily and efficiently find what you're looking for in Lawrina, you can utilize the advanced search tool in your targeted Practice Area.

Their practice areas include:

US Military law

Sports Law

Internet Law

Oregon Labor Law

Banking Law

Labor Law

Entertainment Law

Squatters' Rights Law

Pennsylvania Labor Law

Overall, Lawrina focuses on providing American law in a simple, systematic, and accessible way.

3. Court Listener

This website is a free legal research website that grants you free access to millions of legal opinions from state and federal courts. With this site, you can do a deep analysis using new or old opinions published and stored in this site's database. So, whether you are a lawyer or a law student, you can conveniently search any important case and find its oral arguments, opinions, and even judges related to that case.

Courtlistener.com is also an advanced tool that will improve your productivity as a lawyer by providing all necessary information related to a specific case. This site is designed to show the latest opinions from many jurisdictions, which in turn keeps you updated. With this site, you can also view and analyze lines of precedent in Supreme Court cases using SCOTUS Networks.

Furthermore, they offer:

Citation lookups

Full data coverage, and

APIs and bulk data using their database replication service.

Overall, the site keeps you informed about the latest trends through its Blogs and Newsletters.

4. FindLaw

Findlaw.com is a top legal information website that provides you with a ton of information in a simple, systematic, and accessible way. The cover-up to 20 different legal topics, which ensures that you are well sorted as their user.

With its simple and systematic system, you can improve your productivity significantly. And as an attorney, FindLaw helps you understand your state's unique laws and other states. Furthermore, it provides you with new and trending legal topics through featured articles, blogs, and podcasts.

This site features an Attorney Resources section where it provides you with all resources for Legal Professionals and more. For example, you will have free access to full opinions from key federal and state statutes and courts, as well as access to the Corporate Counsel Center, etc.

Finally, FindLaw is also among the leading industry in internet marketing solutions for lawyers and law firms. This enables you to gain a competitive edge through the generation of qualified case leads.

5. Supreme Court

Finally, our last and the perfect website that will enhance your productivity as a lawyer is the Supreme Court. By using this law website, you can learn your productivity through their published cases' opinions, filings and rules, oral arguments, and case documents.

All these resources are organized in a way that is easily accessible. Furthermore, all the information on their site is written in a simple and easy-to-understand format or language. With all this information at your disposal, you can definitely improve your knowledge and productivity regarding any legal topic of your interest.

Another pro thing about supremecourt.gov is its News media section. This section contains public information, such as press releases, speeches, news media services, an end-of-year report from the chief justice of the federal judiciary, etc.

Conclusion

Overall, that is all about our top 5 legal websites for lawyers that will immensely help you as an attorney. So, be sure to check them and let us know which legal law websites are suitable for you and your legal field. Keep in mind that most of these websites provide free online law resources, while others may require a monthly subscription.

