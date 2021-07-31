Marble Stone: Embellishing House Floors Since Forever

Marble, a natural stone, has been widely used since classical times. It adds elegance to the floor and resists all kinds of damages brought on by regular movement. It might be daunting to choose among the wide range of flooring options, its design, and last but not least, its maintenance.

No worries, here is a comprehensive guide that illustrates all details about the versatile marble stones.

Pros and cons

Every material has its peculiar set of advantages and disadvantages, and marble is no exception. Following is a list of its pros.

Organic Nature: A metamorphic rock by origin, marble stone undergoes several cycles of crystallization which lead to the formation of mosaic patterns. It is mined from mountains and rocky regions. For people, who prefer the touch of mother earth on their house floor, marble is the best option to go for. No chemical processing is involved in its manufacturing process, making it safe for toddlers to crawl freely. Heat Radiation: Unlike granite, marble stones are natural conductors of heat. These are perfect for houses located in tropical and temperate regions, which heat up quickly. Walking barefoot on marble on a summer day brings a chilling effect to the sole, thus, giving the bare minimum protection from heat waves. Amazing Aesthetics: Its translucent quality augments radiance to the hall. When polished, the intricate patterns increase the beauty of the place, adding luxurious tints to it. Durable in Strength: Since marble undergoes extreme heat during its preparation stage, it is highly durable and resistant to fire, liquids, or any sort of extreme pressure. It can efficiently tolerate crowds of people in hostels, restaurants, or joint families.

Let us have a look at the list of the cons of marble stones.

Cumbersome Installation: Unlike porcelain tiles or granite, marble flooring takes time and skill. Polishing generates a huge volume of dust and volatile waste. Subfloor preparation requires extreme detailing for a strong base, and tight joints are necessary for longevity.

All this detailing consumes enormous electrical power, which is added to the already expensive marble stone or tiles bill.

Porous material: Marble stone is soft and alkaline in composition; therefore, it is easily stained by spillage of acidic content like lemon juice or cleaners. It is also susceptible to abrasions and cracks.

Although low in maintenance as compared to porcelain, marble needs regular polishing to retain its glowing surface.

Shopping tips

Marble comes in different shapes and sizes. Shopping for marble requires attention to minuscule details.

Quality: Assess the stiffness of a marble tile before finalizing the design; a ringing sound is heard on striking it with a hard object. Choose waterproof and heat-resistant marble. Thickness: Uniform dimensions eliminate voids and extra mortar to level it up. At least 20 mm of thickness must be considered before purchasing marble pieces. Color: Beware of fraudulent methods deployed to sell fake colored marbles. Use kerosene dipped cloth on the marble stone to distinguish natural from fake color. Artificial color will be wiped off on rubbing the cloth. Inspect: Check every marble slab for cracks, stains, chipped edges, or unsymmetric pieces. Dealers try to display low-quality marble for sale at low prices to lure customers; beware of this trap. Any discrepancy in details can deter the gracefulness of the look.

