Parliament approves The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 with its passage in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
