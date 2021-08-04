Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (86kg) loses to American David Morris Taylor in Olympics semifinal, to fight for bronze now.
PTI | Chiba | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 15:28 IST
