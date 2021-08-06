Wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) enters semifinals of Olympic Games, defeating Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi in last-eight stage.
PTI | Chiba | Updated: 06-08-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 09:51 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg) enters semifinals of Olympic Games, defeating Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi in last-eight stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Olympic Games
- Morteza Cheka Ghiasi
- Wrestler Bajrang Punia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mobile internet disruptions seen in Iran amid water protests
JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to offer Online B.Com Program with Added Benefit for CA Aspirants
Iran bypasses Hormuz Strait to export crude oil
Iran opens oil terminal in Gulf of Oman to bypass Strait of Hormuz
Mobile internet disruptions seen in Iran amid water protests