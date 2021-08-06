Left Menu

(Eds: Correcting inflation year) CPI inflation seen at 5.7% in 2020-21, to fall to 5.1% in April-June 2022: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:25 IST
