(Eds: Correcting inflation year) CPI inflation seen at 5.7% in 2020-21, to fall to 5.1% in April-June 2022: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:25 IST
