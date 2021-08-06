Johnson & Johnson applies for Emergency Use Authorization of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India: Co statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Johnson & Johnson applies for Emergency Use Authorization of its single-dose COVID vaccine in India: Co statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Johnson & Johnson
- COVID
- Emergency Use Authorization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Finance Ministry officer among 25 global tax experts appointed to UN tax committee
Little over 40 Indian athletes to participate in Olympics opening ceremony amid COVID fears
India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 3 pc
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383
Indian Coast Guard's MV Hermeez evacuates 12 crew members of MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam