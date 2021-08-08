Hopeful Parliament's IT committee will be able to take up Pegasus snooping issue going forward: Shashi Tharoor tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Hopeful Parliament's IT committee will be able to take up Pegasus snooping issue going forward: Shashi Tharoor tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shashi Tharoor
- Pegasus
- Parliament
Advertisement