Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in live webcast.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
