Steelmaker JSPL posts manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,516 cr for Jun 2021 quarter, from Rs 236 crore a year ago.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:43 IST
Country:
- India
