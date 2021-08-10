Reservation an affirmative action; should go hand-in-hand with reconciliation: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a book launch.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Reservation and affirmative action; should go hand-in-hand with reconciliation: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a book launch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dattatreya Hosabale
Advertisement