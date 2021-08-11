International Baccalaureate board to be knowledge partner of newly formed Delhi Board of School Education: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
International Baccalaureate board to be knowledge partner of newly formed Delhi Board of School Education: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian Council for Educational Research will provide technical & managerial support to Delhi Board of School Education: Manish Sisodia.
30 govt schools in national capital will come under newly formed Delhi Board of School Education from 2021-22 session: Manish Sisodia.
International Baccalaureate board to provide support to Delhi Board of School Education in curriculum, teachers' training: CM Kejriwal.
Delhi govt signs MoU with IB board for Delhi Board of School Education