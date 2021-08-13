Afghan official says Taliban have captured Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Helmand province.
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
