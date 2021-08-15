We have set up Delhi Sports University, not only for Delhi but for entire country, call upon everyone to come and avail facilities: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:46 IST
