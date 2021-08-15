Tansitional government in Afghanistan?
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:16 IST
Unconfirmed reports are that Taliban fighters are at the entry points of Kabul city and Taliban leaders have landed at Kabul airport. Ali Ahmad Jalali, agreed by both parties, may be the interim president for six months. More to come...
