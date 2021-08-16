Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says Centre has allocated Rs 267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II to strengthen health infrastructure and manage coronavirus.
16-08-2021
Country: India
- India
