Colonel Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:40 IST
