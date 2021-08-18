Unexpected Home Expenses Can Stress Your Budget

Many homeowners could face economic hardship or ruin in the event of unexpected expenses. Things like a leaky roof cracked walls, faulty window seals, improper insulation jobs, and others often fall outside standard home insurance policy coverage. What's the result? The owner ends up having to pay for the repairs out of their own pocket. When expenses are small, it's typically easy enough to use savings or a credit card to fix things up.

However, most Canadian homeowners would be in dire financial straits if costs reached high levels. As a matter of fact, one in six homeowners spend at least half their income on housing, which means people are already doling out some significant amounts of cash just to live in their homes under ordinary circumstances. Throw in a major repair bill, and you're looking at serious financial and mental stress. Here are four ways Canadians deal with repair costs that run into the $4,000 and above category.

New Lines of Credit

No one relishes the idea of opening up a new line of credit. For one thing, many working adults are already maxed out and can't qualify for a new line. But, even if you can get an okay from the bank or loan company, use this method as a last resort to cover the price tag of house damage.

Limit Increases

If you have good credit, chances are you can obtain a limit increase that is substantial enough to absorb the new expenses. There are two problems with getting a higher limit. First, if you recently upped the amount via a limit increase request, you'll likely have to wait at least six months before getting another one. Second, you might be turned down. Either way, don't expect a simple request to solve your home repair problems.

Balance Transfers

One of the best ways to deal with the damage situation and not be on the hook for high-interest rates is to do a balance transfer. The standard procedure entails switching a high-cost card's balance to one with a very low (sometimes just one or two percent) introductory rate. Keep in mind that even if you can pull it off, the switch will typically only last for less than a year before higher rates kick back in. Also, that attractive low rate only applies to the amount you moved from the original card. It won't apply to any fresh spending you do on the new card. In the end, for property owners who can gain access to a very low-interest card, a balance transfer can be a smart and efficient way to cover any kind of unexpected financial burdens.

Installment Plans

Check with your card company to see whether they offer installment plans. If they do, you're in luck because the plans are a way around the high cost of plastic credit. They work by allowing you to charge a substantial amount for a home repair, but if you agree to make regular installment payments (which are far above the minimum monthly payments), then the company gives you a big break on interest rates.

