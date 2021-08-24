Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi Govt wants to benefit its few industrialist friends through National Monetisation Pipeline.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges Modi Govt wants to benefit its few industrialist friends through National Monetisation Pipeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Monetisation Pipeline
- Rahul Gandhi
- Modi Govt
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Under BJP govt, country's assets not safe: Congress on National Monetisation Pipeline
Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday
Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Aug 23
Legalised loot, organised plunder: Congress on National Monetisation Pipeline
National Monetisation Pipeline: Road assets worth Rs 1.60 lakh cr to be monetised over 4 yrs