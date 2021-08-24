Modi Govt in process of selling India's crown jewels built by previous govts with public money over 70 years: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 17:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
