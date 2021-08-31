Indian shooter Singhraj Adana wins bronze medal in P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event of Tokyo Paralympics.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 11:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
