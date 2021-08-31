Thangavelu Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze respectively in Tokyo Paralympics high jump T42 event.
Thangavelu Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar win silver and bronze respectively in Tokyo Paralympics high jump T42 event.
