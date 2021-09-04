Indian mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli loses semifinal of SL3-SU5 class badminton event, to play for bronze in Paralympics
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:10 IST
