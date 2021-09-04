India's Manoj Sarkar clinches bronze medal in men's singles SL3 badminton event in Paralympics, beating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:19 IST
