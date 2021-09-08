Armed forces have taken decision to allow female candidates in National Defence Academy (NDA), Centre tells SC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Armed forces have taken decision to allow female candidates in National Defence Academy (NDA), Centre tells SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI PKS SA SA
- Centre tells SC
- National Defence Academy
Advertisement