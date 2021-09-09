SC stays HC proceedings on enforcement of Emergency Arbitrator’s award restraining FRL from going ahead with merger deal with Reliance Retail
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:15 IST
SC stays HC proceedings on enforcement of Emergency Arbitrator's award restraining FRL from going ahead with merger deal with Reliance Retail.
