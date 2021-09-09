When we allotted Rs 60 cr for 'Business Blasters' programme, we knew it was seed money for India's economy: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
When we allotted Rs 60 cr for 'Business Blasters' programme, we knew it was seed money for India's economy: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Dy CM
- India
Advertisement