SC asks govt to mention the Pegasus case before it if it re-thinks over filing a fresh affidavit as the passing of interim order will take 2-3 days.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks govt to mention the Pegasus case before it if it re-thinks over filing a fresh affidavit as the passing of interim order will take 2-3 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pegasus
Advertisement