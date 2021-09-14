West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigns citing ''personal reasons'', Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts it: Raj Bhavan.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta resigns citing ''personal reasons'', Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts it: Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishore Datta
- Raj Bhavan
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
Advertisement