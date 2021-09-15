Cabinet approves 4-yr moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telcos; telcos to pay interest on moratorium period: Telecom Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
