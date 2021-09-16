Cabinet approves govt guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 cr for security receipts issued by NARCL: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:22 IST
Cabinet approves govt guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 cr for security receipts issued by NARCL: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
