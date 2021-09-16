Kohli says decision to step down from T20 captaincy taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:05 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
